Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires New Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

