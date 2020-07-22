Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Boosts Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in BP were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 570,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,055. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

