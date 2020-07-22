Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 7,300 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

MDT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. 85,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,888. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

