Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 222,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,257,967. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

