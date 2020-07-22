Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 298,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 106,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

MO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 155,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,233. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

