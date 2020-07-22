Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $280,552,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $158.43.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

