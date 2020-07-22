Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,909 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

