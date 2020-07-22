Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 24,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

