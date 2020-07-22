Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

GS traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.86. 184,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average is $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

