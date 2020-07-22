Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases Shares of 9,875 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 159,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

