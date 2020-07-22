Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $216,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $131.86. 289,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

