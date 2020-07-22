Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $290,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.51. 95,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

