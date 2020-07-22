Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $271,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. 82,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $195.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.