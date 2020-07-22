Spiking Price Up 94.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 94.7% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $2.64 million and $76,025.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017674 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00056429 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

