Spinnaker Trust Acquires 463 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 219,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

