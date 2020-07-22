Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 120,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.