Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

