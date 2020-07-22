Spinnaker Trust Has $5.39 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $219,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $250,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $694,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 97.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 340,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

