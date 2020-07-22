Spinnaker Trust Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after acquiring an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

