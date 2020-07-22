Spinnaker Trust Sells 192 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $327.91. 135,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,064,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

