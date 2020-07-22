Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.