Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.46 and last traded at $128.39, 12,406,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 13,915,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

