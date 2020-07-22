Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Raises Dividend to GBX 56 Per Share

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. SSE has a one year low of GBX 13.65 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 1,703 ($20.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,334.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,361.81.

SSE (LON:SSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.02) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that SSE will post 9769.9629129 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,033 ($12.71) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 1,498 ($18.43) to GBX 1,483 ($18.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,411.27 ($17.37).

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($16.45), for a total transaction of £204,253.49 ($251,357.97).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

