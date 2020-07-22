Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 871,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

