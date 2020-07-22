Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.63

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 1287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $101,896. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stepan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stepan by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Stepan by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

