Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.71. 16,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,995. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

