Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

