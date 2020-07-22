Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 933 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,586.71. 5,971,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,782.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.73. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.09.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

