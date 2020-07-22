Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.37 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,708,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $592.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

