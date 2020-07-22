Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.92 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.56. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Cfra dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

