Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,252. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

