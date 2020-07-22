Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.7% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 439,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,324,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.