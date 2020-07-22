Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $195.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

