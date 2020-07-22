Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $785,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.49. 40,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,727. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.