Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CSX by 623.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 63,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,122. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

