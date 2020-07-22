Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. 96,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

