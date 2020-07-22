Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

