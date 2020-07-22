Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,171,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.11. 49,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

