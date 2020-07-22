Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after buying an additional 1,579,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.63. The company had a trading volume of 194,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,805. The stock has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $431.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

