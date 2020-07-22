Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after buying an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after buying an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,911,716 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.92.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.09. 9,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,396. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $571.60. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

