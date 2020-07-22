Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,645 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 28,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,868. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

