Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,717 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. 197,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

