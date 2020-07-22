Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,512 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Southern by 5,946.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. 119,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

