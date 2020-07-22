Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,683 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $131,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 203,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 94.9% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. BTIG Research cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 167,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,298. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.