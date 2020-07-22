Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,800 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, reaching $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $636.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

