Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 558 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

IQV traded up $7.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.71. 780,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

