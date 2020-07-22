Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 5,882 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 116,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,994,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

