Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. 12,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,809. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.