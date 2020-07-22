Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $176.48. 262,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.42.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.