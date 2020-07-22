Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.91. 186,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.